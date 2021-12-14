Hall of Famer Sam Huff remembered at memorial service

MIDDLEBURG, Va. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered to honor Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff at a memorial service near his Virginia farm. The service was held Monday at a community center in Middleburg. Huff died Nov. 13 at age 87. Huff helped the New York Giants reach six NFL title games. He later became a popular player and announcer in Washington, D.C. Huff and his longtime partner, Carol Holden, raised thoroughbred horses in Middleburg. In 1987, he co-founded the West Virginia Breeders Classic in Charles Town, West Virginia. At the service, a resolution was reading honoring Huff for his contributions to the horse racing industry.