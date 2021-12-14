Curry gets NBA record for 3-pointers, Warriors beat Knicks

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry became the NBA’s career leader for 3-pointers and scored 22 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks. Curry made his 2,974th 3-pointer with 7:33 left in the first quarter, followed by a lengthy celebration inside Madison Square Garden. The Warriors limited the Knicks to 36% shooting while improving the NBA’s best record to 23-5. Jordan Poole had 19 points and nine rebounds, going 13 for 13 on free throws to overcome a 3-for-11 night from the field. Julius Randle scored 31 points for the short-handed Knicks.