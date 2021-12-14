Browns place WR Landry, 2 starting linemen on COVID-19 list

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ playoff hopes were dealt a major blow Tuesday as top wide receiver Jarvis Landry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. They will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team also placed tight end Austin Hooper on the list with defensive end Takk McKinley. The Browns are in the thick of a tight playoff race in the AFC as they get ready to play the Raiders.