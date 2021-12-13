Shiffrin rival Vlhova sticks to reduced World Cup schedule

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova will stick to her reduced World Cup schedule this season. That makes it unlikely she’ll become a threat to Mikaela Shiffrin’s bid for the overall title. Vlhova became the first overall champion from Slovakia after starting in all 31 races last season. But she has been sitting out the downhill and super-G events so far this season. Vlhova says she plans to compete in only one or two speed races in January in the buildup to the Beijing Olympics.