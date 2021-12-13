Russia hit with triathlon sanctions in doping crackdown

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — World Triathlon has imposed a package of sanctions on Russia after repeated doping cases. World Triathlon says its board imposed the sanctions because of a “significant number of doping cases in Russia.” The measures won’t stop Russian triathletes competing but they bar Russia from hosting some events until the end of 2022 and mandate more drug testing. One of Russia’s most prominent recent doping cases involved an athlete who competed in two events at the Tokyo Olympics.