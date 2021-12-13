Rams’ Ramsey, Higbee placed on COVID-19 list, out vs. Cards

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won’t have defensive back Jalen Ramsey or tight end Tyler Higbee on the field for Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after both players were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s a big blow for the Rams, who are trying to tighten the NFC West race against the division-rival Cardinals, who lead the NFL with a 10-2 record. Ramsey leads Los Angeles with three interceptions and also has 59 tackles. Higbee has 44 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns.