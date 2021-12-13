NFL requiring COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL is requiring players, coaches and other team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27. In a memo sent to teams on Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said: “Given the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities, our experts have recommended that we implement the CDC’s recommendation.” The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine. The CDC recommends that a person who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago should receive a booster shot. People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster after two months.