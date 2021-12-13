Hayden becomes 1st Black woman to win national diving title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kristen Hayden became the first Black woman to win a U.S. national senior title when she paired with Quinn Henninger for a victory in mixed synchronized 3-meter at the USA Diving winter national championships. Hayden and Henninger won by three points in their first synchro competition together. Hayden joins Mike Wright as the only Black divers to win U.S. national titles. Wright won on 1-meter springboard in 2012. Hayden is the first Black American diver to earn a spot in the world championships in May in Japan.