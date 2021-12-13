Ga Southern women beat Carver by 118, 2nd-largest DI margin

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Southern beat Carver College 133-15 on Monday, the second-largest margin of victory in women’s Division I history. The margin of 118 points trails the record of 129 set by Savannah State when it beat Wesleyan of Georgia 155-26 on Nov. 6, 2018. The women’s record in a game involving two Division I teams is 108, set by Baylor when it beat Winthrop 140-32 on Dec. 15, 2016. Rachel Johnson scored 18 points and Constance Thomas had 17, both off the bench, to lead Georgia Southern. No Georgia Southern starter played more than 15 minutes and eight players scored in double figures. Carver College is tiny, historically Black Bible college from Atlanta.