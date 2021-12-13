Skip to Content
Chargers offensive tackle Slater placed on COVID-19 list

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and entered league protocols. Slater is the 10th Chargers player since the start of November that has been placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and backup center Scott Quessenberry had positive tests last week and remain on the list. Coach Brandon Staley said Allen is a possibility to return in time for Thursday night’s key AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers (8-5) are the fifth seed in the AFC and a game behind the Chiefs for the division lead.

