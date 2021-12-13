AP All-America team: Young and Tide lead with 3 1st teamers

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Alabama teammates Will Anderson Jr. and Jameson Williams have been selected All-Americans by The Associated Press. That gives the top-ranked Crimson Tide more players on the first team than any other school. The AP All-America team was selected by a panel of Top 25 college football poll voters. The Tide will bring five All-American honorees into their playoff game against No. 4 Cincinnati on New Year’s Eve. Cincinnati is represented on the first team by cornerback Ahmad Gardner. No. 2 Michigan placed two players on the first team, including Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson.