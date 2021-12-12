Verstappen wins 1st F1 title with last lap pass of Hamilton

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Max Verstappen has won his first Formula One championship by passing Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton had the race well under control until a crash with five laps remaining changed the entire race. F1 set it up to allow one final lap of racing and Verstappen sailed past Hamilton in turn five then closed out his first world title. Verstappen is the first ever Dutch champion. He won 10 races this year, matching the total he’d won in his entire career. The 24-year-old gave Red Bull its first title since 2013.