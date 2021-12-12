Saros, Tomasino lead Predators to 1-0 win over Rangers

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie forward Philip Tomasino scored early in the second period and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 1-0. The Predators have won five straight, including a sweep of the three New York area teams over a four-day stretch. They beat the Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night and New Jersey 3-2 on Friday night. Saros had six saves in the first period, 10 in the second and 16 in the third to pick up his 16th career shutout. Alexandar Georgiev had 23 saves for the Rangers, who lost for the second time in three games and just the third in the last 15.