Peña finds shocking UFC title victory at end of rocky road

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Julianna Peña pulled off one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history at UFC 269. Her second-round stoppage victory over Amanda Nunes was a shocker to everybody except Peña herself. She told everyone before the fight that this 10-to-1 underdog was going to pay off. Peña’s path to this huge moment included detours for major reconstructive knee surgery in 2014 and the birth of her daughter in 2018. She pursued her dream relentlessly against those life obstacles and despite two recent losses. That culminated in the showdown with Nunes, the most accomplished champion in women’s mixed martial arts history.