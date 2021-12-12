Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy as the college defensive player having the biggest influence on his team. The senior defensive end earned the honor a night after finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott presented Hutchinson with the award at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California. It goes to a player with strong academic work, community involvement and team leadership. Hutchinson helped the second-ranked Wolverines to the Big Ten title. They’ll play No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31 in Miami.