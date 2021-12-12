Miami gets past Fordham 72-66 at Barclays Center

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Moore scored 18 points and Miami made six free throws in the closing minute to edge Fordham 72-66 at the Barclays Center. Isaiah Wong added 17 points and Kameron McGusty 15 for the Hurricanes, who chose to play at the home of the New York Nets because the ACC tournament will be there in March. McGusty had a critical three-point play with 1:46 to go after Fordham’s Kam’ron Cunningham hit a pair of 3-pointers to cut a 10-point Miami lead to 63-59. It was 66-61 heading into the final minute but McGusty, Jordan Miller and Moore were clutch at the line. Chuba Ohams led the Rams with 15.