Mayfield, Browns survive Ravens rally without QB Jackson

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Cleveland Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race, surviving Baltimore’s late comeback for a 24-22 win. The Ravens lost superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury in the first half. Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper on first-half scores as the Browns bounced back and beat the Ravens after losing to them 15 days ago. Of course it helped that Jackson went out with a sprained right ankle. Backup QB Tyler Huntley rallied the Ravens, but couldn’t convert a late fourth-down play.