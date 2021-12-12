Man United reports positive tests for virus ahead of PL game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Some players and staff members at Manchester United have reported positive tests for the coronavirus. United is scheduled to play Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday. Tottenham had a coronavirus outbreak last week, forcing the postponement of two of its games including a match at Brighton in the Premier League. The people who tested positive for United were sent home before training on Sunday and the Premier League has been notified. United played Norwich away on Saturday, winning 1-0, and the whole traveling group tested negative in routine tests.