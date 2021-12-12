Hillmon, Brown lead No. 13 Michigan women past Minnesota

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half and No. 13 Michigan defeated Minnesota 73-61. Leigha Brown scored 10 of her 19 after the break to help the Wolverines pull away. Jasmine Powell scored 19 points and Sara Scalia 13 for the Golden Gophers. Powell had 13 in the first half when Minnesota used a 22-12 second quarter to take a 33-29 lead. After a Gadiva Hubbard 3-pointer increased the Golden Gopher lead to seven, Laila Pelia made a layup and then Hillmon and Brown took over. The duo combined for the last 15 Michigan points of the third quarter for a 46-42 lead.