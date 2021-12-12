Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:04 PM

Chargers’ passing game gets big boost from Palmer, Guyton

KION 2020

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — With veteran Keenan Allen on the COVID-19 list, rookie Joshua Palmer and second-year receiver Jalen Guyton stepped up in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 37-21 win over the New York Giants. Palmer had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, seeing much of Allen’s typical workload in the slot. Guyton had three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Guyton continued his knack for making big plays, scoring a 59-yard touchdown just before halftime. Chargers coach Brandon Staley says he expects the young receivers to take on bigger roles down the stretch.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content