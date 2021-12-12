Barcelona held 2-2 at Osasuna despite goals by latest talent

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Goals from Barcelona’s latest teenage talents weren’t enough to save Xavi Hernández’s side from another letdown after a late strike gave Osasuna a 2-2 draw in the Spanish league. Barcelona was leading 2-1 after 19-year-olds Nico González and Abde Ezzalzouli scored their first goals since joining the team from the club’s youth squads this season. But Osasuna substitute Chimy Ávila struck from long range, with the ball deflecting off a Barcelona defender before going in, to pull the hosts level with four minutes to go. Eighth-place Barcelona is 15 points behind leader Real Madrid which hosts defending champion Atlético Madrid later Sunday.