Thrilling 2021 season among best in Formula One history

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

A tense and thrilling 2021 Formula One season ends in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen entering the finale level on points. It has been one of the best seasons in F1 history and here’s how it unfolded. After Hamilton’s early wins Verstappen took a big lead to the British Grand Prix. But he crashed after contact with Hamilton and lost the overall lead in Hungary. Then they plowed into each other in Italy. Back-to-back wins put Verstappen 19 points up heading to Brazil, where Hamilton produced one of the best wins of his amazing career. Subsequent victories in Qatar and Saudi Arabia took it to this showdown under floodlights.