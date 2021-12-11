Sterling’s penalty gives Man City 1-0 win over Wolves in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City needed a disputed penalty to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton and ensure it stayed atop the Premier League. City was awarded a spot kick when Joao Moutinho blocked a cross from Bernardo Silva with his arm outstretched, although Wolves argued that the ball hit his armpit. Raheem Sterling calmly converted the penalty straight down the middle in the 66th minute for his 100th Premier League goal. Wolves went a man down just before halftime when Raul Jimenez was first booked for a tackle near the halfway line then inexplicably stretched his leg out to block the resulting free kick to earn a second yellow card straight away.