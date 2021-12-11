South Dakota State beats Villanova, advances to FCS semis

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for three touchdowns, Chris Oladokun and Jaxon Janke combined for two scores and South Dakota State used a big second half to defeat fifth-seeded Villanova 35-21 in the FCS quarterfinals. The Jackrabbits, the only unseeded team to reach the quarterfinals, will play the winner of top-seeded Sam Houston and eighth-seed Montana State in next week’s semifinals. Trailing 21-14 at halftime, the Jackrabbits tied the game on a 2-yard run by Davis to complete a 71-yard drive, then went ahead on Oladokun’s 38-yard strike to Janke late in the third quarter. Davis finished with 25 carries for 174 yards. Daniel Smith threw for two TDs and ran for another for Villanova.