Sharp, Hamilton help Western Kentucky beat Ole Miss 71-48

ATLANTA (AP) — Jamarion Sharp had 16 points, nine rebounds and six blocks, Jairus Hamilton had 13 points and 12 boards and Western Kentucky never trailed as the Hilltoppers beat Mississippi 71-48 at the Holiday Hoopsgiving. Sharp and Josh Alexander each scored 10 points in the first half to help Western Kentucky take a 34-19 lead into the break. Sharp made the first of his back-to-back baskets in an 11-0 run to make it 20-10 with 8:11 left in the first and the Hilltoppers led by double figures the rest of the way. Jarkel Joiner had 13 points and Nysier Brooks scored 10 for the Rebels. 

