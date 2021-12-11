Roddy, Moore lead Colorado State past Mississippi State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David Roddy scored 19 points, Kendle Moore added 13 and Colorado State defeated Mississippi State 66-63 on Saturday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. Colorado State trailed 51-44 midway through the second half before John Tonje hit a 3-pointer to a trigger a 14-6 Rams run. Soon thereafter, Isaiah Stevens and Moore hit 3-pointers for the Rams and the lead was 66-59 near the two-minute mark. The final 60 seconds saw a series of misses by both teams until Roddy was fouled and went to the line with 5 seconds remaining. He missed the front end of the one-and-one, then Iverson Molinar missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.