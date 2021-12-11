Parise, Greene lead Islanders to first win at new arena

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders finally won a game at their new arena on Saturday evening, beating division rival New Jersey 4-2 with the help of two former Devils captains. Andy Greene scored the game-tying goal and Zach Parise had the go-ahead goal in the second period to give the Islanders their second win in three games. Noah Dobson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves. Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes scored for New Jersey, while Akira Schmid stopped 25 of 29 shots in his NHL debut.