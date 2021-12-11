Minus suspended coach Pearl, No. 18 Auburn routs Nebraska

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Playing minus suspended coach Bruce Pearl, No. 18 Auburn made 16 steals and routed Nebraska 99-68. Pearl began his two-game suspension imposed by the NCAA on Friday. Auburn was placed on probation for four years for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person. Pearl was penalized for failing to monitor his assistant and adequately promote compliance. Assistant coach Wes Flanigan served as acting coach. Jabari Smith had 21 points to lead the Tigers, who are 8-1. C.J. Wilcher led Nebraska with 17 points. The Cornhuskers are 5-6.