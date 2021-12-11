Liverpool beats Villa 1-0 as Gerrard returns to Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield ended in disappointment as Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over as Aston Villa in the English Premier League. Gerrard was back at his boyhood club in a professional capacity for the first time since leaving in 2015 and was given a standing ovation when he walked out of the tunnel before the game. But he left empty-handed. Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez frustrated Liverpool until Tyrone Mings pulled down Salah in the 67th minute, and the Egypt forward converted his 15th consecutive successful penalty. The win kept Liverpool one point behind leader Manchester City and a point ahead of Chelsea in the three-way title race.