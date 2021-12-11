Jets place WR Moore on IR as offense takes another hit

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets placed rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore on injured reserve in a tough blow to an already depleted offense. Moore was listed as questionable Friday for the Jets’ game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints with a quadriceps injury. Moore leads the Jets with 43 receptions but will sit at least the next three games. New York placed Corey Davis on IR earlier this week. The Jets also announced they activated rookie cornerback Brandin Echols from IR, and elevated wide receivers Vyncint Smith and DJ Montgomery, tight end Daniel Brown and defensive end Ronnie Blair from the practice squad.