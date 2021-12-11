Eastern Michigan outlasts Florida International in 4 OTs

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Nathan Scott hit a go-ahead shot with 4:01 left in the fourth overtime and Eastern Michigan stayed in front from there in a 92-88 victory over Florida International. Eastern Michigan’s Colin Golson Jr. made a layup with 55 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT tied at 55. FIU’s Denver Jones was responsible for forcing the next three extra period. Noah Farrakhan had a career-high 29 points to lead Eastern Michigan (5-5), but he also had nine of the Eagles’ 22 turnovers. avaunte Hawkins scored a career-high 22 points for the Panthers (8-2), whose eight-game win streak was snapped.