Domi has two goals, Columbus holds off Seattle 5-4 in OT

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Max Domi had two goals and an assist, Jake Bean scored 55 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4. Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and assist for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in eight games. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves and the Blue Jackets withstood Seattle’s furious rally in the third period. Seattle rallied with three goals in the third, capped by Vince Dunn’s wrist shot with 4:06 remaining to pull even at 4-all.