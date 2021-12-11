American Joey Mantia wins 1,500 in World Cup speedskating

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Joey Mantia of the United States won the men’s 1,500 meters at the World Cup speedskating meet in Calgary for the second straight week. Mantia finished first in 1 minute, 41.86 seconds at the Calgary Olympic Oval. The 35-year-old American won the 1,500 last weekend on home ice in Salt Lake City, Utah. Teammate Erin Jackson finished third in the women’s 500. American Brittany Bowe finished second in the women’s 1,500, just 0.03 seconds behind winner Nao Kodaira of Japan.