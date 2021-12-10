Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is AP coach of the year, Fickell 2nd

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year. He led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh is the first Michigan coach to win the award and the first from the Big Ten since Penn State’s Joe Paterno in 2005. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell finished second. Baylor’s Dave Aranda was third and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was fourth.