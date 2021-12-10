McGee scores 21, Suns roll past Celtics 111-90

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — JaVale McGee had season highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds, Chris Paul added 12 assists and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 111-90 win over the Boston Celtics. The Suns won easily despite missing starters Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. The Celtics have lost three straight and are 13-14. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points. McGee went 9 of 16 from the field and even knocked down a 3-pointer, which was just the 11th in his 14-year career.