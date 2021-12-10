Skip to Content
Jones’ career-high 33 helps DePaul defeat Louisville 62-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Jones scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half as DePaul fought past Louisville 62-55. Jones, who was 10-for-12 shooting in the second half, sparked second-half runs of 8-0, 6-0 and 9-0 for the Blue Demons. He made 3 of 4 3-pointers and grabbed 14 rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty and Nick Ongenda added eight points apiece. Freeman-Liberty had four of the Blue Demons’ seven steals. Malik Williams scored a career-high 22 points for the Cardinals, with eight rebounds and three steals. There were 11 lead changes and five ties as neither team could get ahead by more than nine.

