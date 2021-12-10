Giants QB Jones out again, Glennon likely despite concussion

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his second straight game with a neck injury and backup Mike Glennon will start despite sustaining a concussion in his start last weekend against Miami. The Giants (4-8) ruled out Jones after doctors said he was not cleared for contract. The 2019 first-round draft pick was hurt in a start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28. Glennon practiced fully on Friday and the team later said he was cleared to play and was taken off the injury list. Coach Joe Judge had said Glennon would start against the Chargers if healthy.