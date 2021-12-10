Full share on World Series champion Braves worth $397,391

NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share on the World Series champion Atlanta Braves totaled $397,391 from a record player pool of $90.47 million. The Braves split $32.57 million into 66 full shares, 14.25 partial shares and 38 cash awards, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The amount of the winners’ share was the third-highest behind $438,902 for Houston in 2017 and $416,838 for Boston in 2018. A full share for the AL champion Astros came to $258,373. The players’ pool broke the previous mark of $88 million in 2018.