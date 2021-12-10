Fake slides now against rules after Pickett’s trick vs Wake

Associated Press

The fake slide Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett used to help clear his path for a long touchdown run in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game is now against the rules. National coordinator of officials Steve Shaw has instructed officials to blow a play dead at the spot where a ball carrier fakes a slide to cause defenders to back off from making a tackle. The new rule takes effect immediately. Shaw said in an email to The Associated Press that there was concern quarterbacks might be rehearsing fake slides for use in postseason games.