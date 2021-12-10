Cowboys’ Durde grows as 1st Brit to coach full time in NFL

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde is the first British-born coach to get a full-time job in the NFL. Durde is a product of the league’s coaching diversity programs. Durde is in his second stint with the Cowboys after starting out as a coaching intern. The London native’s first full-time job came under Dan Quinn in Atlanta. Durde joined the Cowboys after Quinn was hired as defensive coordinator. The former NFL Europe linebacker and native of London also has done plenty of work in player development in his home country.