Pelé to remain in hospital for “a few days” for exams

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé says he will remain in a hospital in Sao Paulo “for a few days” to undergo new exams on his colon tumor. The 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was brought to the Albert Einstein hospital this week for chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor found during routine exams at the end of August. Pelé was hospitalized for almost one month due to the surgery to remove it. Pelé said on Instagram he has been “having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment.” He added he had just finished the last session of 2021 and that it was a “reason to celebrate.”