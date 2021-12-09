Mahomes among 5 champions recognized for sportsmanship

NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Lavonte David, Jason McCourty and Matthew Slater are among the players nominated for the NFL’s sportsmanship award. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney. The winner will be revealed as part of NFL Honors, the prime-time TV show on Feb. 9 during which The Associated Press announces its individual season award winners.