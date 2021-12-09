Louisville athletic director Tyra resigns after 4 years

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Vince Tyra has resigned as Louisville’s athletic director. The move ends a challenging four-year tenure in which Tyra shepherded the Cardinals’ men’s basketball program through several NCAA investigations in between hiring head coaches for that sport and football. University spokesman John Karman confirmed that the school received and has accepted Tyra’s resignation letter, that was effective Wednesday. Tyra had been reported to be the top candidate to become AD at fellow Atlantic Coast Conference member Florida State. Louisville’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday voted to waive a non-compete clause against him taking a job at another conference school, along with requiring 30 days’ notice.