Jenkins scores 21 to carry New Mexico over Denver 87-67

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — KJ Jenkins had 21 points as New Mexico romped past Denver 87-67. Gethro Muscadin had 12 points and 11 rebounds for New Mexico (6-4). Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 10 points. Jay Allen-Tovar had 10 rebounds and three blocks. Jaelen House, whose 19 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Lobos, was held to nine points on 4-of-10 shooting. Coban Porter had 19 points for the Pioneers (3-8), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jordan Johnson added 12 points. KJ Hunt had 10 points and seven assists.