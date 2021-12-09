Hugley scores 22 as Pitt beats Colgate 71-68

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Hugley scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, Jamarius Burton added 13 points and Pittsburgh beat Colgate 71-68 to snap a four-game skid. Mouhamadou Gueye finished a driving layup through contact and hit the and-1 free throw and, after Cummings missed a quick 3-point shot, Hugley scored a contested bucket inside to make it 70-68 with 19 seconds to go. Femi Odukale blocked a potential-tying jumper by Nelly Cummings before William Jeffress made 1-of-2 free throws to cap the scoring with 1.1 seconds left. Cummings led the Raiders (4-6) with 17 points and Tucker Richardson added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.