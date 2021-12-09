Ga Tech shuts down No. 3 UConn 57-44 with Bueckers sidelined

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech shut down No. 3 UConn in its first game since an injury to reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, defeating the Huskies 57-44 in a defensive slugfest. With both teams struggling to muster offense, the game was tied at halftime and at the end of the third quarter. But Georgia Tech pulled away in the fourth quarter before a raucous crowd of 4,578. Lorra-Maj Lahtinen led Georgia Tech with 15 points. UConn missed its first nine shots of the final period, along with six turnovers. By the time the Huskies finally hit a shot, it was far too late.