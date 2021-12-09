Former top-ranked Mauresmo French Open’s 1st female director

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

Amelie Mauresmo has been appointed as tournament director of the French Open as a replacement for the departing Guy Forget. She becomes the first woman to hold the position. Forget’s contract was to expire at the end of the year and he resigned this week citing communication issues with the new head of the French tennis federation. The 42-year-old Mauresmo is a two-time major champion. She was No. 1 for 39 weeks in her career becoming the first Frenchwoman to reach the top of the computer rankings since they were introduced in the 1970s.