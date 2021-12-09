FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 14

By BRANDON GDULA

numberFire

In four games since his return, Russell Wilson has averaged just 12.6 fantasy points per game on 33.5 passing attempts. Those attempts have led to only 211.5 yards passing and 1.0 touchdown per game with worrisome efficiency. However, if you adjust his completion rate for drops, Wilson has been about the NFL average, and he’s overperformed that mark in his two most recent games. The Seattle Seahawks face the Houston Texans’ 27th-ranked adjusted pass defense. The arrow might be up on Wilson and this entire offense.