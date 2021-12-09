Brockington leads No. 17 Iowa State to 73-53 win over Iowa

By ANDREW LOGUE

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 29 points and 10 rebounds as No. 17 Iowa State dominated rival Iowa in a 73-53 victory. Brockington made his first nine shots and finished 11 for 14 from the field to help the surprising Cyclones improve to 9-0 after going 2-22 last season. Tyrese Hunter added 11 points for Iowa State. Jordan Bohannon scored 17 for the Hawkeyes, who shot just 27% and have lost three in a row. Iowa was averaging 90.1 points per game.