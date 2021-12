WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had her ninth double-double in a row, Ja’Mee Asberry scored a season-high 20 points and fifth-ranked Baylor overwhelmed Alcorn State 94-40. Smith, a preseason All-American, had 25 points and 10 rebounds while playing only 20 minutes in the lopsided game. Asberry matched her career high with six 3-pointers. Sarah Andrews had 14 points for 9-1 Baylor. Alcorn State is winless in its seven games.